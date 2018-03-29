South Asia

Afghanistan suicide bombing kills 3

Kabul, March 30 (IANS) An Afghan provincial council member, along with a local pro-government leader and an attacker, was killed when the latter blew himself up in the country’s Kunar province on Friday, a government spokesman said.

The explosion occurred in the afternoon after the arrival of Shah Wali Hemat, a provincial council member, to attend a local funeral ceremony, government spokesman Ghani Musamim told Xinhua news agency.

A local tribesman named Abdul Rahman also died on the spot.

A security guard was injured in the explosion, the latest targeted attack against government officials and local leaders.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

