Afghanistan whitewash Bangladesh in T20I series

Dehradun, June 8 (IANS) Afghanistan whitewashed Bangladesh 3-0 in the T20I series as they pipped their opponents by one run in the third and final match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

With the issue going to the final delivery of the thrilling match, Afghanistan held their nerves to dish out a fantastic bowling and fielding show as Bangladesh missed the target by whiskers.

Chasing the 146-run target, Bangladesh were once reeling at 35/3. However, Mushfiqur Rahman (46 off 37) and Mahmudullah (45 off 38) played a fighting knock to take their side to the edge of victory before missing the target by just one run.

Earlier, a combined effort by top and middle order batsman helped Afghanistan post a fighting 145/6 in the allotted 20 overs.

Afghanistan leggie and the new cricketing sensation Rashid Khan was adjudged “Man of the series”, while Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur was chosen as the “Man of the Match”.

Rashid bagged eight wickets in the three-match series with an exceptional economy of 4.45, averaging 6.12.

–IANS

