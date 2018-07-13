Africa won, says Maduro while congratulating France on FIFA World Cup

Caracas (Venezuela), July 17 (IANS) The President of Venezuela has called for an end to racism against immigrants in Europe while congratulating the France national football team for its 2018 FIFA World Cup title, noting that several players in the team are of African descent.

“The French team won, although it looked like an African team. Actually, Africa won — the African immigrants who have arrived in France,” Nicolas Maduro said during an official event in Caracas, which was aired on state television VTV.

“I hope Europe receives that message … no more racism in Europe against the African people, no more discrimination against immigrants,” he added.

France won its second World Cup title on Sunday by defeating Croatia 4-2 at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, reports Efe.

Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe, who were born in France to Guinean and Cameroonian parents respectively, scored two goals and helped secure victory for the team led by Didier Deschamps.

Mbappe, 19, also earned the tournament’s best young player award.

“Much they have despised Africa. They have looted it. And in the World Cup, France achieved the title thanks to the African players,” Maduro said.

Maduro also congratulated Russia and its president Vladimir Putin for having successfully hosted the sports event.

–IANS

kk/