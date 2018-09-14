African steeplechase champion expects new world record

Nairobi, Sep 15 (IANS) World steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya has said the new mark would for further down in the new season.

This came on the day global athletics body IAAF ratified her record eclipsing what former Kenyan turned Bahrain Ruth Jebet set in Paris in 2016, reports Xinhua news agency.

Chepkoech believed anyone can run the 3,000 metre steeplechase in under eight minutes and 40 seconds.

“Beatrice Chepkoech’s 3,000m steeplechase 8:44.32 World Record has been ratified by the IAAF. The previous time was 8:52.78 held by Ruth Jebet of Bahrain,” said Sebastian Coe, the IAAF President.

Chepkoech, however missed out on the world title last year in London and believes it will be idea for her to be crowned the champion in Doha, Qatar during the 2019 World Championships.

“I want to win the world championships. Running fast is important, but winning the gold medal is more appealing,” she said.

This season, alongside setting the world record, Chepkoech banked the lucrative cheque for winning the Africa Championships and the Diamond League Trophy in the water and hurdles event.

“It is good to speculate on my next target. Maybe my next target could be to run under 8:40,” said Chepkoech.

Currently, Chepkoech will take a deserved leave to rest his body and hope to return in December with early preparation ahead of the cross country season in February.

–IANS

tri/