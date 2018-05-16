Afridi to miss charity match featuring World XI

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Shahid Afridi will miss the charity match featuring the World XI and the West Indies on May 31 as the former Pakistan captain is yet to recover fully from a knee injury.

The 38-year-old, who was expected to make a comeback to international cricket in the T20 charity game, claimed that he will be needing another three-four weeks to recover completely.

“Went to see my doctor in Dubai, the knee hasn’t recovered fully yet. I’ll need another 3-4 weeks. Hoping to regain full fitness after that, keep praying for me,” Afridi said on Twitter on Thursday.

Significantly, the charity match has been organised to raise funds for the reconstruction of stadia in the Caribbean islands which were damaged by Hurricanes last year.

