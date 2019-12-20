After ACP’s viral video, SHO’s order goes viral

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) While the row over the Delhi Police ACP’s viral video just subsided, the Mukherjee Nagar SHO’s ‘order’ on the social media added to the piquant situation, and the police claimed to have registered a criminal case.

Earlier, a video clip of Delhi Police ACP (Model Town), Ajay Kumar, asking students to vacate PG (paying guest) accommodations in Mukherjee Nagar and issuing them warning against any protest, went viral on social media.

The police termed the footage fake and have ordered a probed.

Later, the SHO’s order went viral. The order read: “All the coaching centres and the PGs are being ordered to remain close from December 24 to January 2, 2020. If any coaching centre or a PG is found open, a fine of Rs 50,000 will be slapped or they will be sealed.”

The order, dated December 23, 2019 appeared fake. It started with the salutation ‘To SHO, Mukherjee Nagar Police Station’ and was also signed off by SHO, Mukherjee Nagar.

Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal told IANS, “The video of Model Town ACP is fake and doctored. Orders have been issued for its removal from the social media platforms. In case of the forge order of the Mukherjee Nagar SHO, a criminal case has been registered.”

