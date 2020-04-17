After Ahmedabad, Surat, curfew imposed in Rajkot’s Jungleshwar area

Gandhinagar, April 17 (IANS) After imposing curfew in Ahmedabad and Surat limited areas the Directorate General Of Police (DGP) Gujarat imposed curfew in Rajkot’s Jungleshwar area. The curfew will be effective from Friday midnight.

“Wherever there is widespread corona infection and so that we can curb the virus spread and so that the medical inspections can be carried out, we have decided to impose curfews in such areas in the state,” said DGP Shivanand Jha on Friday.

“Till yesterday, we had imposed curfew in certain parts of Ahmedabad and in Surat. From today midnight we have decided to impose a similar curfew in Rajkot’s Jungleshwar area and Rajlaxmi society. The 2.5 square kilometre area is densely packed with over 50,000 population. The number of positive Corona cases in this area is also very high. So to curb the spread of the virus, we have taken this decision. The entire area comes under the jurisdiction of a single police station of BhaktiNagar,” added Jha.

“3 State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) companies have been deployed on top of the existing Police Force of Rajkot for the implementation of the curfew. Besides that, eight horse rider teams have also been deployed to monitor the curfew area,” added Jha.

Similarly like Ahmedabad and Surat, a relaxation to buy essential commodities like milk, vegetables, grains, medicines will be given only to the women of these areas between 1 and 4 p.m. in Rajkot.

“It has been observed that during the curfew relaxation hours between 1 and 4 p.m. in Ahmedabad, women are not maintaining the social distancing. If this continues, we will be forced to take action against them. Every kind of violation of curfew will be acted against,” added Jha.

“For the violation of curfew, the police has registered 74 complaints in Ahmedabad and in that 82 persons have been arrested. Similarly for these violations in Surat, 26 complaints have been filed by the police and 26 persons have been arrested,” added Jha.

“We are constantly monitoring the curfew areas through drones and CCTV and any violation will not be tolerated and will be acted against. Out of the total police complaints in Surat for violation of curfew, 4 complaints were filed on the basis of drone footage,” added Jha.

On Friday, Gujarat crossed the thousand mark, with a total of 1,021 Covid-19 positive cases. Ahmedabad has the maximum number of positive cases 590, followed by Vadodara 137, Surat 102, Rajkot 28.

Gujarat has seen 38 lives lost due to the global menace of Covid-19. No death have been reported from Rajkot. Rajkot is the hometown of the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

