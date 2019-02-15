After attack, BJP axes all political programmes

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The BJP on Friday said the party has cancelled its political programmes in solidarity with the 45 CRPF troopers killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The remarks came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express, the country’s first engine-less train which would travel from New Delhi to Varanasi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra said all political programmes, including rallies of the Prime Minister and BJP President Amit Shah, have been cancelled as “the party is standing with the martyrs”.

The Prime Minister was to start election campaigning in Madhya Pradesh from Friday.

“We want to send out a message. We want to make it clear that while all political programmes have been cancelled as we stand by the nation, but the development works of the country would continue with even more speed,” Patra told the media.

Patra added that India would avenge the attack when the time was right.

In the worst-ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus was rammed into by an explosive-packed SUV on Thursday in Pulwama killing 45 troopers and leaving 38 injured.

–IANS

