After Azhar’s designation, China defends Pakistan

Beijing, May 1 (IANS) Moments after it okayed the resolution to blacklist Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar at the UN sanctions panel, China defended Pakistan, saying the country had made enormous contributions to fighting terrorism.

Beijing also said it firmly support Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism and extremist forces.

“I would like to stress that Pakistan has made enormous contributions to fighting terrorism, which deserves the full recognition of the international community. China will continue to firmly support Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorist and extremist forces,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said here.

–IANS

gsh/soni/