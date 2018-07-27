After ‘Bareilly…’, Swati Semwal to feature with Rajkummar again

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Swati Semwal, who played Kriti Sanon’s friend Rama in “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao once again in “Fanney Khan”. She says she will be seen in a bold and modern avatar.

“In ‘Fanney Khan’, I am playing the role of an upcoming actress. This character is very different from the sweet, girl-next-door character I played in ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. Here I will be seen in a bold modern avatar opposite Rajkummar Rao,” Swati said in a statement.

“It was fun working with Rajkummar again and being a part of a good film with Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. You feel elated when you see your hard work paying off,” added Swati.

Swati is also a filmmaker.

Commenting on her directorial project “Sameera – The Unusual – Unconditional Love Trilogy”, which released on Sony LIV on Monday, Swati said: “It is a short movie written and directed by me. I play the character of a Muslim painter named ‘Sameera’ who is in her late 20s and is deeply immersed in love with someone”.

Produced by First Step Entertainment Capital Production, it stars Swati in the lead.

–IANS

