After BJP CEC, Modi, Shah, Nadda hold separate discussion

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The BJP’s key Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting at the party headquarters at 6A Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg, to decide upon the candidates for the coming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on March 26, concluded here on Tuesday.

In the CEC, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were also in attendance apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J.P. Nadda.

After the CEC meeting got over, Modi, Shah and Nadda held another meeting. It is believed the ongoing political situation may have figured in the discussion among BJP’s top three.

Tuesday’s CEC meeting took place on a day when senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia ended his 18-year-long relationship with the party. He was speculated to join the BJP on Tuesday evening, in the presence of Amit Shah. Increasingly it looks like that may not take place on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Scindia met both Shah and Modi.

The Madhya Pradesh BJP has also convened a state legislature meeting in Bhopal late Tuesday evening to elect a leader. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is tipped to be elected unanimously to pave the way for his return to the state’s helm.

–IANS

