After bronze at CWG, shooter Apurvi gearing up for World Cup in South Korea

Jaipur, April 11 (IANS) Jaipur’s shooter Apurvi Chandela returned to the Pink city on Wednesday after winning the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air rifle event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) at Gold Coast.

Talking about her future plans, Apurvi said that she is leaving for the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup in South Korea on April 18. She is also preparing for the forthcoming Asian Games and World Championship.

Sharing her experience at the CWG, Apurvi said: “Even though I am a little disappointed on not being able to secure a gold medal but it feels great to win a medal for the country for the last two times.”

She also expressed immense satisfaction over her record-breaking score in the CWG qualification round.

Throwing light on her training regime, Apurvi said that she has been undergoing rigorous training for the last six months with her coach Rakesh Manpat, who hails from Bengalru. Her training includes 4-5 hours of shooting practice combined with physical exercises, meditation and yoga.

Highlighting Mehuli Ghosh’s performance in the CWG, Apurvi said that the competition in the women’s 10m air rifle event is immense. This competition is a motivation to keep pushing the limits and working harder, she said.

Giving a message to the youth, Apurvi said that it is important to have a goal in mind and do whatever it takes to achieve it.

In Jaipur for only two days, Apurvi plans to spend this time relaxing with her family and playing with her dogs.

–IANS

