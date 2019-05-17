After campaigning, Yogi returns to official work

Lucknow, May 21 (IANS) After two months of hectic campaigning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is returning to his official work.

The Chief Minister, who will return to Lucknow on Tuesday evening, has lined up a series of meetings of various departments in which he will take stock of the progress made in the past two months.

Among the projects that will be up for review are the Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Ganga and the Gorakhpur Link Expressways.

Adityanath will also hold meetings with officials to discuss payment of cane dues and wheat procurement.

An important meeting will be related to the stay on the appointment of 68,000 ad hoc teachers.

The matter is pending in the Supreme Court.

All these meetings will be held at the Chief Minister’s residence and not his office at Lok Bhawan.

–IANS

amita/mag/ksk