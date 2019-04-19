After Didi, stopped by Dada from campaigning: Shivraj

Bhopal, April 25 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was stopped from using his helicopter to campaign in Chhindwara after 5 p.m., termed it a “part of a conspiracy” while the BJP complained to the CEO against the District Magistrate.

“Our meetings and roadshows in Chhindwara were denied permission by the district electoral officer under a conspiracy. This has never happened before in the state.

“In West Bengal, Mamata Didi (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) had stopped me, but I had never imagined that after Didi, Dada will stop me here,” he told media persons, in an indirect attack on Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

“Polls should be clean… what do they fear from us. We wanted to speak but our meetings were disrupted under the conspiracy. If the helicopter wasn’t allowed, we should have been allowed to travel by road,” Chouhan added.

A party delegation, which included party Vice President Prabhat Jha, submitted a complaint, seeking action against the district official.

–IANS

hindi-vd