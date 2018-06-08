After DJB, Kejriwal alleges CBI investigation into mohalla clinics

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the CBI has started investigating the mohalla clinics project and “summoned” several senior officials, a day after he alleged a joint CBI-ACB team conducted searches at Delhi Jal Board (DJB) offices.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has however denied it had searched the national capital’s water utility.

Kejriwal said the CBI has taken 3 lakh pages from the clinics.

“Now, CBI starts investigating moh clinics – takes 3 lac pages incl all patients prescriptions. All CDMOs, 2 Addl Dirs, Project Dir, Addl secy, OSD to Dir n many other officers summoned (sic),” he said in a tweet.

He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open mohalla clinics across the country, “instead of closing Delhi’s mohalla clinics”.

In another tweet, he alleged that the Delhi government had to spend Rs 3 lakh for these photocopies and challenged Modi to recover this amount along with officers’ salary from this investigation.

“Del govt has spent Rs 3 lacs to get these pages photocpied. Spl permission was taken by officers for this money. I challenge Modi ji if these Rs 3 lacs photocopying charges and CBI officers’ salary cud be recovered out of this investigation (sic),” he said.

Mohalla Clinics, one of the flagship projects of the AAP government, were started with the aim to provide free primary health care to the people near their homes.

