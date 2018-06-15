After flak, Haryana proposes no prize cut for players

Chandigarh, June 20 (IANS) After drawing widespread condemnation for its move to deduct one-third of the earnings of sportspersons employed under it, the Haryana government has proposed that no deduction be made.

Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that he has sent a proposal to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for an amendment in the sports policy to ensure that no deduction is made from the prize money of players.

“Once approved by the Chief Minister, it would be put up at the next meeting of the cabinet,” Vij told the media here.

“The present government has been working for the betterment of sports. Even if we have to amend the policy 100 times for the betterment of sports, we will certainly do it.”

The Khattar government drew flak earlier this month over its move asking sportspersons from the state to deposit one third of their earnings with the state’s Sports Council.

The government earlier defended its decision, which left the national sports fraternity “shocked”.

The notification has direct bearing on a number of international and national level sportspersons from Haryana who are employed by various state government departments.

The notification, dated April 30 and issued by Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare Ashok Khemka, stated that the money thus collected from sportspersons will be used for development of sports and budding talent in Haryana.

“One-third of the income earned by sportspersons from professional sports or commercial endorsements will be deposited with the Haryana State Sports Council,” the order, signed by Khemka on April 27, read.

The sportspersons employed by government departments and participating in professional sports or commercial endorsements with approval of being treated as on duty were directed to deposit the full income with the council.

Sportspersons from Haryana have brought laurels to the country in international sporting events, including Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, in recent years.

Twenty two out of 66 medals won by India in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in Brisbane were won by players from Haryana.

