After heat wave, dust storm follows in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, May 12 (IANS) Heat wave conditions continued to prevail in most parts of Haryana and Punjab on Saturday with the mercury soaring to 45 degrees in Hisar town in Haryana.

However, Chandigarh and its surrounding areas and some parts of Haryana and Punjab were hit by a duststorm on Saturday evening followed by light rain, giving relief from the sweltering weather.

The day temperatures at most places in both states were in the 40-45 degrees Celsius mark.

Narnaul town in Haryana sizzled at 44.5 degrees, while Bhiwani saw a high of 44 degrees. Chandigarh recorded a high of 40.6 degrees.The maximum temperatures were two to five degrees above average, Met Department officials said here.

Amritsar city in Punjab recorded 40.1 degrees, while Patiala and Ludhiana recorded 40.6 and 41.6 degrees, respectively.

The Met Department said heat wave conditions would prevail over the region in the coming days. Some places are likely to witness thunderstorms on May 13.

–IANS

js/vd