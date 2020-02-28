After Modi, Gambhir urges calm over coronavirus

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) On a day when six suspected cases of coronavirus were detected in Agra, 200 km from here, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir urged people to keep calm and not panic.

“Be alert, follow advisories & don’t panic. This will get us through!,” he tweeted.

Praising the government efforts, he tweeted, “Our Govt has been exceptional in handling corona outbreak in the past 2 months when several other nations were struggling. It will take the effort of 1.3 billion to counter this deadly disease.”

Earlier, during the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation and had an “extensive review” of the preparedness to tackle coronavirus. “Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention,” tweeted Modi and urged people not to panic.

It also came up at his meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On Monday, two fresh cases were reported, one from Delhi and another from Telangana. A case of coronavirus has also been reported from Rajasthan.

