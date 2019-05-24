After quarrel with husband, woman batters sons to death

Hyderabad, May 25 (IANS) In a gruesome act, a woman brutally killed her two young sons after a fight with her husband in Telangana’s Siddipet town on Saturday, police said.

Showing no mercy to her sons – Ayan (5) and Harshavardhan (two-and-half), Chinthala Saroja stuffed cloth in their mouth and battered them to death with glass bottles.

The shocking incident occurred in Ganesh Nagar neighbourhood of Siddipet town, about 100 km from Hyderabad. According to police, after committing the ghastly crime, Saroja reached a police station and surrendered.

The 28-year-old housewife told the media persons that following a quarrel with husband, she decided to kill her children and commit suicide.

However, after killing the children, she could not gather the courage to end her life and hence surrendered to the police.

Her husband Chityala Bhaskar, a driver, was not at home when she killed the children.

According to police, Saroja and Bhaskar had an inter-caste marriage six years ago after the latter divorced his first wife. They had two sons. Ever since the marriage, the couple had differences and were frequently quarrelling.

–IANS

