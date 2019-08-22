After Ramesh, Singhvi says demonising Modi is wrong

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) After former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh, his party colleague and senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on Friday that “demonising Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wrong” and that acts should be judged “issue-wise, and not person-wise”.

“Always said demonising Modi wrong. Not only is he PM of nation, a one way opposition actually helps him. Acts are always good, bad and indifferent — they must be judged issue wise and not person wise. Certainly, Ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds. #Jairamramesh,” Singhvi said in a tweet.

Singhvi’s remarks came a day after Ramesh said at a book launch that it was “time we recognise Prime Minister Modi’s work and what he did between 2014 and 2019 due to which he was voted back to power by over 30 per cent of the electorate.”

Ramesh said that Modi spoke a language that connected him with the people.

“Unless we recognise that he is doing things which people recognise and which have not been done in the past, we are not going to be able to confront this guy.

“Also, if you are going to demonise him all the time, you are not going to be able to confront him,” he said, adding that he was not asking anyone to applaud the Prime Minister but just wanted the political class to “recognise the traits he has brought to governance,” said Ramesh.

The Congress in recent times has witnessed difference of opinion within the party with many leaders supporting the Modi government’s move to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to J&K, and bifurcate of the state into two Union Territories — — Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh sans one.

–IANS

aks/arm