After SP, no Congress spokespersons on TV debates

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Days after the Samajwadi Party (SP) sacked its panel of leaders who appeared on TV channels, the Congress on Thursday decided not to send spokespersons on television debates for a month.

The party’s communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala urged media channels and editors to not place Congress representatives on their shows.

“The Congress has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month. All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows,” he said in a tweet.

A day after the Lok Sabha results, SP President Akhilesh Yadav said that no channel should invite any of its leaders for debates.

–IANS

