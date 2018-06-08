After three-month absence, Parrikar back in Goa

Panaji, June 14 (IANS) After three months of treatment in a US hospital for advanced pancreatic cancer, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar returned to the state on Thursday.

Parrikar, accompanied by members of his family, a medical team and officials of the Chief Minister’s Office, flew from US to Mumbai, before arriving in Goa on Thursday evening amid heavy police security.

A visibly-thin Parrikar, who walked out of the terminal building at the Dabolim International Airport wearing a blue shirt, was welcomed by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and Director General of Police Muktesh Chander, among other Goa government officials and state BJP office bearers.

He then headed for his private residence near here.

Bharatiya Janata Party sources said, that Parrikar may cancel the meeting of his council of ministers, which was scheduled to be held on Friday.

“The Chief Minister is tired after the visit. The cabinet meeting which was scheduled to be held at his private residence, may be rescheduled,” a senior BJP functionary said.

Parrikar was shifted to the US in March this year, after being diagnosed for advanced pancreatic cancer. He was first admitted to the Lilawati Hospital in Mumbai in February, after he complained of stomach pain.

–IANS

maya/vd