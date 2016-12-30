Agar, O’Keefe included in Australia squad for third Test against Pakistan

Melbourne, Dec 30 (IANS) Australian spinners Ashton Agar and Stephen O’Keefe were on Friday included in the 13-member squad for next week’s third and final cricket Test against Pakistan in Sydney.

Australia, who have already clinched the series 2-0 following Friday’s innings and 18-run victory, axed batsman Nic Maddinson and fast bowler Chadd Sayers.

“I think we would, but once we see the weather and the wicket … then we’ll make our decisions from there,” the Kangaroos’ head coach Darren Lehmann was quoted as saying by www.cricket.co.au on playing two spinners.

“(Lyon) bowled beautifully today and there’s no reason why he wouldn’t (play in Sydney). We wanted a left-armer to go away from all of their right-handers.”

“(Agar has) made Shield hundreds and obviously batted really well on his Test debut. He’s certainly got the talent to be a batting all-rounder or a spinning all-rounder,” the former Aussie all-rounder said.

Australia’s Third Test squad: Steve Smith (Captain), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade (wk)

–IANS

