Agarwal named new Ghaziabad police chief

Lucknow, Nov 14 (IANS) In a late night reshuffle on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred Ghaziabad district police chief Vaibhav Krishna, a home department spokesman said.

Krishna has been replaced by Upendra Kumar Agarwal, who was posted as the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Saharanpur.

Krishna has been sent as Superintendent of Police (SP) Police Headquarters (PHQ) Prayagraj, erstwhile known as Allahabad. Dinesh Kumar P, posted as SP of Shamli in western UP, has been assigned Saharanpur as its new SSP.

Ajay Kumar who was the commandant of the 8th battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Bareli has been posted as the new district police chief of Shamli.

–IANS

md/prs