Age doesn?t matter to me: Megha Chakraborty

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Actress Megha Chakraborty is elder to her on-screen husband by four years. But she says age is just a number.

The show “Krishna Chali London” revolves around the unusual love story of Radhey (played by Gaurav Sareen) and Krishna (essayed by Megha).

While Gaurav is 22 years old, Megha is 26. The age gap didn’t stop her from taking up the show.

“When I first met Gaurav on the shoot, we had a discussion with the show’s producer Saurabh Tewari. He told me that Gaurav is younger than me in reality. He thought that I would have some apprehension since I play Radhey’s love interest on the show. But age doesn’t matter to me,” Megha said in a statement.

“In fact, I don’t believe that either mine or Gaurav’s on-screen presence would be affected by that. So what if I am older than Gaurav in reality? There are many Bollywood actresses that have played love interests to their younger counterparts on-screen and have looked absolutely fabulous together.”

“Krishna Chali London” is aired on Star Plus.

–IANS

nn/rb