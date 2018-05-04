Agencies given deadline to repair dug up Delhi roads

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Agencies which take up digging of city roads for various projects will have to fix or repair these within a fixed time frame, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday.

The Minister said that Lt Governor Anil Baijal had given nod to the government policy on the matter, adding that roads have to fixed within a month’s time.

Till now, a Project Implementing Agency (PIA) dug up a road for laying of water pipes or power lines and a Road Owning Agency (ROA) later fixed it.

Jain said that many times the ROA took years to restore the road for traffic after the PIA dug up the road and the public was consequently left to suffer.

The Minister said the cost of restoring and repairing roads will now come down and added that penalty would be imposed on PIAs that do not stick to the deadline.

–IANS

nkh/tsb/mr