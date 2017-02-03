Agility opens life science centre at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (IANS) Agility, a leading global logistics provider, has opened the first temperature-controlled life sciences storage and handling facility in the Hyderabad Airport Zone.

Agility’s 6,000 square feet Life Sciences Excellence Center (LSEC) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is strategically placed to serve pharma manufacturers in Hyderabad, Goa, Pune, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru.

The centre will provide conditioning, preparation and storage of pharmaceutical goods and operate as a control tower for Agility life sciences customers in India, the company said in a statement on Friday.

“Life sciences is one of the cornerstones of the Indian economy with exports expected to grow an astonishing 60 percent in 2017. This new centre will help fast growing Indian life sciences companies meet the rising global demand for their products,” said Detlev Janik, CEO of Agility South Asia.

The centre would operate as the primary warehouse for solutions from va-Q-tec, an advanced passive packaging company specialising in high-end, secured cold chain products. va-Q-tec’s containers and boxes keep the required temperature for five days or longer without any external energy supply.

The LSEC will house va-Q-tec’s inventory, perform quality checks, conditioning and preparation of containers, and box packaging for va-Q-tec’s products before the release of packaging for customers.

“Our partnership with Agility is a further example of how va-Q-tec develops and provides transportation systems with accompanying services for life sciences logistics. The cooperation will further strengthen va-Q-tec’s footprint in India, one of the fastest growing pharma exporters,” said va-Q-tec CEO Joachim Kuhn.

Agility is one of the largest freight forwarders and logistics providers in India, where it operates from 61 locations and controls 150,000 square meters of warehouse space covering all major ports, airports and inland locations in the country.

