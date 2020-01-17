AGR verdict: Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Tata Tele move SC

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Ahead of the January 23 deadline, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices have approached the Supreme Court seeking modification in its verdict in the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) matter where they have sought court permission to negotiate with DoT on the payment schedule.

A source said: “The companies are seeking more time from January 23″ to pay and they want to request DoT to allow them make payments in a longer time period and for that they need court’s permission”.

The Supreme Court had rejected the telecom service providers’ plea seeking a review of its earlier order that allowed the government to collect dues worth Rs 92,000 crore from them.

A modification petition can be heard in open court and the telecom companies are likely to argue for more time for making the payment to the telecom department.

According to the telecom department, Bharti Airtel owes around Rs 23,000 crore, Vodafone Idea Rs 19,823.71 crore and Reliance Communications Rs 16,456.47 crore.

