Agra green activists protest Thoothukudi killings

Agra, May 27 (IANS) Green activists here on Sunday evening protested and observed two minutes silence to condole the death of 13 people in police firing in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi.

Members of the River Connect Campaign said ordinary people protesting pollution of their environment were targeted by the Tamil Nadu Police.

Dr Harendra Gupta, ex-President of the Indian Medical Association, said “clean air and water is the birth right of every citizen. The Vedanta plant should either be shut down or take appropriate pollution control measures to ensure the ambient air quality and water properties were not disturbed”.

Activist Deepak Rajput said it was a matter of deep concern that the departments concerned were not taking prompt measures to stop river pollution, while Ajay Anand said citizen groups will need to be mobilised to protest and compel authorities to contain environmental pollution.

