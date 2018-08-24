Agra ready for bicentennial celebrations of Radha Soami faith

Agra, Aug 30 (IANS) Agra is all geared up to host from Friday the bicentennial birth anniversary celebrations of the founder of the Radha Soami faith that has millions of followers including in Pakistan.

The founder “Param Purush Pooran Dhani Radha Swamy Dayal” was born on August 24, 1818. His family name was Lala Shiv Dayal Singh.

The celebrations begin at three different locations in Agra: Panni Gali in the city where the founder was born, Huzuri Bhavan from where he addressed ‘satsangs’ and Soami Bagh, his final resting place in the Dayal Bagh area of Agra.

Thousands from India and many other countries have gathered for the celebrations. More than 200 people have come from Pakistan.

The main centre of the week-long activities will be Soami Bagh where the mausoleum of the founder will be formally opened for public view.

“The construction of the mammoth edifice in white marble began in 1904 and is still continuing. The 192 feet tall structure is a few feet taller than the Taj Mahal,” a devotee told IANS.

More than 20,000 people built the Taj Mahal in 22 years in the 17th century. Just 10 km away, another mausoleum that could possibly rival the Taj has taken a century and the labour of some six generations but is still far from complete.

