Agra Taj Car Rally flagged off

Agra, April 14 (IANS) The prestigious Agra Taj Car Rally was flagged off on Friday evening from Hotel Clark Shiraz here.

Covering its first “night” leg — 60 km, the rallyists reached the army’s Jeet stadium.

The president of the Motor Sports Club of Agra, Rajiv Gupta, told IANS 74 teams, with 200 members joined the event on Friday, including six teams from the army, five from Indian Oil, and six all-women teams.

Teams have come from Dubai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Indore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Harvijay Bahia, patron of the club, and a formula car racer in the extreme category told IANS.

Bahia said with support from the Uttar Pradesh Tourism, district authorities, this popular event had firmly established Taj city as the most important motor sports hub in the country.

“No other rally offered such a challenging and picturesque terrain, including, desert, the dreaded Chambal ravines, the river bed, lush green wilderness, plus of course hospitality,” Bahia added.

–IANS

