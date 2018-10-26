Agra University VC under fire over Jodhabai remark

Agra, Oct 27 (IANS) Agra University Vice Chancellor Arvind Dixit is under fire for his remarks questioning the wisdom of Rajputs in getting Jodhabai married to Mughal Emperor Akbar.

Dixit’s effigy was torched and angry protesters demanded his dismissal, although the Vice Chancellor promptly apologised and clarified his statement in a press statement on Friday.

Members of the Akhil Bhartiya Kshtriya Mahasabha have slammed the VC of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra, accusing him of insulting the community that has a glorious past.

Some Brahmin groups have also joined the chorus to demand action against the VC.

On Balmiki Jayanti on Wednesday, Dixit had said: “Our role models should be those who refused to be converted to other religions, and not those who got Jodhabai married to Akbar, to save their empire.”

The Vice Chancellor swiftly offered an apology amid a sharp backlash and explained that he had been misquoted and misunderstood.

Dixit was lauding the contribution of Balmikis at a seminar held at Jubilee Hall. He said that even under extreme pressure, some leaders of the Balmiki Samaj had refused to be converted. But Rajputs got Jodhabai married to Akbar to buy peace.

Local historians said this was a normal practice those days. Women were offered in matrimony to foster cordial relations among warring states. It is well known that Akbar used matrimonial alliances with defeated Rajput kings as a political strategy.

