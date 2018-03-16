Agriculture Ministry for immediate fund disbursal

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Wednesday asked states to submit their Annual Action Plan 2018-19 to the ministry by April 15 to facilitate immediate disbursal of funds for central schemes.

“In a first of its kind meeting for the Agriculture Ministry, Singh asked the states to submit their Annual Action Plan 2018-19 to the Ministry latest by April 15 so that the funds on account of central schemes on agriculture and allied sectors are disbursed immediately,” said an official statement.

Singh also “took stock of the unutilized funds” of the states and union territories for 2017-18 and requested them to utilise it before March ends.

He also sought inter-state criteria information on Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana to be sent urgently.

