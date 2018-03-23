Aguilera wants her kids to be confident

Los Angeles, March 28 (IANS) Singer Christina Aguilera says she wants her children to be very confident about themselves.

Aguilera has two children – Max, 10, with American music producer Jordan Bratman and Summer, 3, with guitarist Matthew Rutler.

She hopes her daughter Summer won’t be easily swayed by outside opinion when she grows up, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I don’t want to inject too much upon her as to how I’m choosing to live my life and what I’ve done in my career. I just hope I can allow what I’m doing to influence her to be her own person. That’s truly what I hope for her,” Aguilera told Paper magazine.

“I really want to make sure my children are both very confident in the sense that they know who they are and that they won’t be easily swayed by outside opinion,” she added.

Talking about social media, the 37-year-old singer said she knows about the “good and the evil, the dark and the light” of the platform. but she thinks progress is being made.

“There’s always going be the good and the evil, the dark and the light. I think now is the time, more than ever, that we’re seeing that in every sense of the word… There’s always going be those trolls out there or people that have their own definition and ideals of beauty, but I think we’re progressing to a place of pushback and more people coming out,” Aguilera said.

