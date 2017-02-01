Ahamed was revived, says hospital

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Wednesday said its doctors had revived former union minister E. Ahamed when he was brought after collapsing in Parliament.

The Lok Sabha member from Mallapuram in Kerala on Tuesday suffered cardiac arrest during the President’s address to Parliament.

The hospital administration said although it tried its best to save the Indian Union Muslim League leader, he passed away at 2.15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Earlier, Congress MP K.V. Thomas claimed he was told by the hospital that Ahamed died on Tuesday.

Thomas told IANS on Wednesday that when he reached the hospital on Tuesday, “I was told Ahamed is no more”.

According to RML, Ahamed was resuscitated by hospital doctors after he was wheeled in.

“On arrival he was in cardiac arrest. A team of experts revived him by putting him on a pacemaker, ventilator and cardiopulmonary resuscitation,” RML Medical Superintendent A.K. Gadpayle said.

“All possible efforts were made by the RML doctors. However, he succumbed at 2.15 a.m. due to complete heart blockage, cadiogenic shock, diabetes with hypertension,” he said in a statement.

