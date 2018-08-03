Ahead of Asiad, young shooter Anish’s focus solely on training (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Young Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala may be one of India’s best medal prospects at the Asian Games feels but he is not spending much of his crucial time thinking regarding it.

The 15-year-old, who is India’s youngest gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games with a stellar show in the 25 metres Rapid Fire Pistol event, is rather focused on his training, instead of thinking about the result.

“Everyone is hopeful of medals but at this moment for me, it is more important to think about my training and the overall development of my game. I have full trust in my training and if I replicate what I do in training, I will perform well at the competition,” Anish, who trains for five to six hours each day, told IANS.

“Our national camp is here (at the Karni Singh Range) and my training is going smoothly and I am happy with it,” he added.

In his nascent career, apart from the CWG, Anish has already tasted ‘golden’ success at the World Junior Championships (two gold medals) and ISSF Junior World Cups (three medals).

The super talent from Karnal, Haryana is, however not bothered about the pressure of expectations.

“I try to best in each competition. So I am approaching the Asiad with the same mentality,” he added. “I take each competitions as it comes, so I will be ready for the Asian Games as well, with the desire to continue the good work I have been doing.”

Anish is also unflustered by the level of competition in the Asian Games, which is generally considered to be more competitive than the CWG.

“Competition level changes almost every tournament. There are good shooters around from various countries and it is not easy. But I always try to raise my game every time I train and compete. So if one takes care of himself — adjust to the conditions and be in the best physical and mental shape — good things will follow.

“India is also among the strongest countries in shooting. So every body needs to be at the level of the competition.”

(Abhishek Purohit can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

pur//vm