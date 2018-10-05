Ahead of elections, 42k weapons deposited in MP

Bhopal, Oct 10 (IANS) Ahead of Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, more than 42,000 weapons have been deposited with the government.

Another 111 illegal weapons have been seized, state Chief Electoral Officer V.L. Kanta Rao told the media late on Tuesday.

According to Rao, 1,649 non-bailable warrants have been served and preventive action has been taken against 3,399 persons in the past three days. Madhya Pradesh will vote on November 28.

–IANS

