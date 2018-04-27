‘Ahimsa’ key to restore faith in humanity, says Gandhian

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) At a time when violence is on the rise, the Gandhian principle of “ahimsa” or non-violence is the key to restore faith in humanity, said Professor Neelakanta Radhakrishnan on Wednesday. He has been chosen for the Gandhi, King, Ikeda Community Builders Prize of 2018.

The Gandhi Peace Mission, chaired by Prof Radhakrishnan, will be launching a nationwide campaign “Give Non-violence a Chance and Make Non-killing a Mission” on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Everybody knows the root of violence, but remaining inactive and not implementing anything is an issue. Through this campaign, we are presenting an agenda before the nation – of exploring a non-violent India,” Radhakrishnan said in a statement.

A Gandhian activist and author of over 80 books, Radhakrishnan is a peace worker, has been a trainer in non-violence and runs regular training programmes.

“There should be change of heart and attitude. The nation has to go beyond academia and traditional ways of expression,” he added.

“The campaign will seek to foster a non-violent and non-killing India besides generating a ‘non-killing view’ in infinite reverence to life, universal peace and creativity in the emerging national, international and civilisational crisis,” said the statement from the Gandhi Peace Mission.

–IANS

