Ahmed Patel appointed Congress treasurer

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appointed senior leader Ahmed Patel as the party treasurer and Rajya Sabha member Anand Sharma as the chairperson of its Foreign Affairs Department.

Former Goa Congress chief Luizinho Falerio was appointed General Secretary in-charge of Northeast states, while former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar was made permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee.

Patel, who was political secretary to United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, replaced Motilal Vora as the party treasurer. Vora was made General Secretary (Administration).

Faleiro replaced C.P. Joshi, who belongs to Rajasthan. The state goes to the polls later in 2018. Sharma has replaced party veteran Karan Singh.

–IANS

