Ahmedabad down Hyderabad in PBL

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Debutants Ahmedabad Smash Masters got the better of Hyderabad Hunters 4-3 in a Premier Badminton League (PBL) contest at the Siri Fort Sports Complex here on Friday.

The mixed doubles pair of Kamilla Ryter Juhl and Lee Reginald beat Satwiksairaj and Pia Zebadiah 4-15, 15-12, 15-8 to give Ahmedabad a 1-0 lead.

However, Lee Hyun II overcame Sourabh Verma 15-9, 15-11 to bring Hyderabad level 1-1.

Women’s singles World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying then tamed Rasika Raje 15-5, 15-6 to make it 2-1 for the western outfit.

Ahmedabad’s HS Prannoy extended his winning streak to nine matches in the PBL by beating Sai Praneeth 15-10, 15-8. It was Ahmedabad’s ‘Trump Match’ and they got two points from the game, taking an unassailable 4-1 lead.

In the final game of the tie, men’s doubles pair of Markis Kido and Yoo Yeong Seong won Hyderabad’s ‘Trump Match’ against Kidambi Nandagopal and Lee Reginald 15-14, 15-11 as they bagged two consolation points.

–IANS

