Aholou joins Monaco on five-year deal

Paris, July 25 (IANS) Ligue 1 club Monaco have announced that they have signed defensive midfielder Jean-Eudes Aholou from Strasbourg for five seasons until June 2023.

“I am very happy to join Monaco. This is a great team that everyone knows, in France and Europe, and an ambitious club that wants to win titles. It’s the sports project that attracted me here. I will give everything to bring the maximum to the group,” Aholou said on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Aholou, 24, came up through the Lille system and scored 5 goals in 35 Ligue 1 games last season after being crowned Ligue 2 champion in 2017 with Strasbourg. Born in Abidjan, he had two caps with Cote d’Ivoire.

“We are very pleased with Aholou’s signing at Monaco, which is expanding the midfield. He showed a lot of qualities last season and we want to allow him to fully express his potential within our project,” commented Monaco’s Vice President Vadim Vasilyev.

