AHSI partners with Singapore Botanical Gardens

Kolkata, June 19 (IANS) The Agri-Horticultural Society of India (AHSI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Singapore Botanical Gardens, a unit of the Singapore National Parks Board, to work on a shared set of objectives for environment protection and sustainable development, according to officials here on Wednesday.

Under this partnership, both parties will share knowledge on management and appreciation of the living heritage and foster capacity building in horticulture. They will work together for public interpretation and educational outreach.

Skill development for staff will be facilitated through exchange programmes and participation in horticulture shows, conferences and workshops organised by the either institution.

The AHSI and the Singapore Botanical Gardens will also work on joint horticulture projects.

Sunil Kanoria, AHSI President, said, “Climate change and environmental issues are some of the most serious concerns. It has become crucial for institutions dedicated to the cause of safeguarding environmental heritage to come together and share knowledge to achieve this common goal.”

Set up in 1959, the Singapore Botanical Gardens is the only tropical garden to be honoured as a Unesco World Heritage Site. It has an array of botanical and horticultural attractions with a rich history and a wonderful global plant collection.

The AHSI, founded in 1820 by Reverend William Carey with the objective of developing and promoting agriculture and horticulture in India, is celebrating bicentennial anniversary.

The society apart from holding regular flower shows also conducts summer and winter garden competitions, house plants shows and mango festivals. It also propagates rare plants, shrubs, trees and offers advisory services to plant lovers.

It is also known for development and preservation of medicinal and herbal plants and works with a research and development laboratory now engaged in tissue culture.

–IANS

