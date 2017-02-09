AI de-rosters operations head on regulator’s instructions

New Delhi/Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) National passenger carrier Air India on Thursday said that it has complied with the aviation regulator’s order to de-roster the airline’s operations head on charge of skipping pre-flight medical test.

“As per the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) instruction, the ED (Executive Director), Operations is de-rostered since yesterday (Wednesday) night,” Dhananjay Kumar, the Air India Spokesperson told IANS.

According to a senior DGCA official, Captain A.K. Kathpalia, who heads the airline’s operations, was de-rostered based on preliminary report submitted by Air India.

The flag carrier was probing whether Kathpalia had skipped the mandatory pre-flight medical test.

“ED-Operations of the AI has been off-rostered based on preliminary report of the airline. They have been asked to expedite submission of final report along with evidence to the DGCA,” the DGCA official said.

“Action will be taken after receipt of final investigation report from AI,” he added.

On its part, the Air India constituted a five-member committee to further probe the matter.

The development follows an incriminating letter against Kathpalia, which was sent to the DGCA by the airline’s pilot union — Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA).

The letter alleged that the senior commander had skipped the mandatory pre-flight medical test at the Delhi airport.

“They (ICPA) sent a letter to the DGCA without indicating name of the pilot. Accordingly, Chief of Safety Air India was asked to inquire and report to the directorate,” the official said.

