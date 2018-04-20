AI-driven music networking platform ‘SocialMob’ launched

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) In a bid to deliver exclusive online content, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered “SocialMob,” a music and content app, on Monday announced its official launch in India.

Developed by Kochi-based Padath Infotainment, the app aims at connecting like-minded individuals globally who share similar social interests in music, food, entertainment, food and travel, the company said in a statement.

“With ‘SocialMob,’ we aspire to provide a secure platform for music aficionados and uplift independent artists across the globe,” said Aghin Johnson, CEO at Padath Infotainment.

With the “AI engine,” the app will present recommendations for users based on their psychology and preference in various genres.

“By leveraging AI, we are able to connect users with similar interests and create one global community,” Johnson added.

“SocialMob” claims it currently represents over 500 independent artists from around the world along with an “off-beat magazine” publishing articles by in-house content writers and bloggers.

The company plans to promote in-house projects, “SocialMob” and “Muses Studio” which will focus on promoting independent Indian music, aiming at a 10 million user base in the next five years.

To increase the user-app interaction, “SocialMob” comes with an “Instant Messaging” feature to let the users exchange real-time messages.

