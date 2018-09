New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) National passenger carrier Air India will deploy its Boeing 747 “Jumbo” aircraft to meet the rising passenger traffic from October 16 to 21.

According to Air India, it will operate the 747 aircraft on Delhi-Kolkata-Delhi and Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi routes.

The aircraft is equipped with 12 seats in First Class, 26 in Business Class and 385 in Economy Class.

