AIADMK allots bypoll duties for party leaders

Chennai, Oct 30 (IANS) The ruling AIADMK party on Monday geared up for bypolls in 20 assembly constituencies by announcing rolls for various party leaders.

It should however be noted that the Election Commission has not announced the poll dates or anything pertaining to bypolls.

In a statement issued here, the AIADMK announced the allocation of roles to several party leaders including Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam.

The 20 seats fell vacant after the Madras High Court last week upheld

The Tamil Nadu Speaker P. Dhanapal’s decision to disqualify 18 dissident AIADMK legislators and owing to the death of MLAs — M.Karunanidhi (Tiruvarur) and A.K.Bose (Thiruparankundram).

Conflicting views are being voiced by the disqualified legislators on their plans to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court’s verdict.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai on October 26, Thanga Tamilselvan, one of the disqualified MLAs, said they will be filing their appeal petition in two or three days.

Subsequently they said a final decision is yet to be taken whether to approach the court or contest in bypolls.

The 18 disqualified legislators belong to the sidelined AIADMK leader T.T.V.Dhinakaran, now an independent legislator.

Last year, the 18 legislators had met the then Governor C.Vidyasagar Rao and gave a representation requesting him to change Chief Minister K.Palaniswami as they had lost confidence in him.

Following that Speaker Dhanapal on the representation from the Chief Government Whip S.Rajendiran disqualified the 18 legislators under the anti-defection law.

