AIADMK hits out at DMK over NRC

Chennai, Feb 21 (IANS) The ruling AIADMK on Friday hit out at opposition DMK saying it is carrying out false propaganda and creating confusion in the Muslim community over the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In a joint statement issued here by party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator K. Palaniswami condemned the DMK and said the Muslim community in particular and others in general should understand that anti-social elements and opposition parties trying to come to power are trying to disturb the law and order in the state.

The two leaders said the state government has written to the Centre that while enumerating, the officials should not ask details such as mother tongue, place of birth of mother/father/spouse, Aadhaar card details, mobile phone number, voter identity or driving licence number during the 2020 Census.

The two leaders said the party would protect the interests of the minorities and listed out various welfare programmes introduced by the government.

Deputy Chief Minister Panneerselvam and Chief Minister Palaniswami in the statement said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is as per the Supreme Court’s guidelines and for Assam alone and not for the entire country.

They also pointed out the Central Government’s assurances that NRC is not against Muslims.

According to the statement it was in 2010 during the Congress government at the centre in which DMK was also a part, the National Population Register (NPR) was introduced as part of Census.

