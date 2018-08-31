AIADMK MLA disqualification: SC appointed judge reserves order

Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS) The Supreme Court-appointed third judge, Justice M. Sathyanarayanan, of the Madras High Court on Friday reserved his decision in the case relating to disqualification of 18 AIADMK legislators.

The disqualified legislators are with sidelined party leader T.T.V. Dinakaran, now an Independent legislator in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The apex court had appointed Sathyanarayanan replacing Justice Vimala who was originally appointed by the high court as the third judge following a split verdict in the case.

While Chief Justice Indira Banerjee upheld Speaker P. Dhanapal’s order disqualifying the 18 MLAs, Justice M. Sundar set aside the order.

