AICTE approves five courses of FTII

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has granted approval to five courses of FTII under its newly-created Applied Arts and Crafts category, an official release said on Monday.

The film school is the only Institute in this category in the country to receive such recognition.

“A list of institutions and approved courses published by AICTE on Saturday under its newly-constituted category pertaining to institutes offering courses in applied arts, crafts and design includes FTII and all its five one-year Post Graduate Certificate courses,” the release said.

Of the five FTII courses which have received AICTE approval, four are in television wing (Direction, Electronic Cinematography, Video Editing and Sound Recording & TV Engineering) and one is in films wing (Feature Film Screenplay Writing), it said.

–IANS

