AIIMS doctors strike continues for second day

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The indefinite strike called by the resident doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) continued for the second day on Friday, partially affecting the healthcare services at the premier institute.

“The strike will continue till the time Atul Kumar is not removed from his post. He has misused his administrative power and should not remain head of any department,” said Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) President Harjit Singh Bhatti.

The resident doctors went on strike on Thursday evening after Atul Kumar, Chief of R.P. Centre for Opthalmic Sciences at AIIMS, slapped one of their colleagues on Wednesday for not keeping a patient ready and when his cellphone started ringing.

Though emergency and ICU services remained operational on Friday, all routine surgeries were cancelled. Out-patient clinics were run in a restricted manner allowing only follow-up patients with prior appointments.

Hospital authorities said OPD registration for new patients would be allowed as per availability. Further, all academic activity and exams have been postponed indefinitely.

Bhatti said the administration approached them for a dialogue once but have given no assurance for the suspension of the senior doctor and the resident doctors are in no mood to call off their strike based on an apology.

The hospital, in a statement, said the enquiry committee constituted by AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria met on Friday and heard both the senior faculty accused of slapping and the aggrieved resident doctor. It also received a number of representations that it will review.

The faculty member (Atul Kumar), who has tendered a written apology for the incident, has gone on leave in compliance with the directions of the enquiry committee, till the enquiry proceedings are completed or further directions, AIIMS said.

“The Director, AIIMS has again appealed to the Resident Doctors’ Association to call off their strike and return to work in the interest of patient care,” the hospital said.

